Mother charged in death of infant, father speaks out

A Middle Tennessee father is asking why, after his baby's mother was charged with reckless homicide in their infant's 2017 death.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said Rachel Earps, the baby’s mother, and Curtis Hall, Earps' boyfriend, are charged with reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse/neglect.

Hall was arrested in April 2018 and was set to appear in court last week. Earps is being held on $100,000 bond and will appear in court on June 25.

"It's hard for me as a parent to understand how you could hurt a child like that," said Matthew Rachford.

Deputies were called to the Claylick Road home in White Bluff on Feb. 8, 2017, to investigate the death.

Rachford says a few days earlier Earps called him to ask for help getting their baby Layne to the hospital.

Doctors said she had a severe respiratory infection.

Rachford says doctors made it clear once they released the baby that she would need breathing treatments at home.

"Rachel never even attempted to get the breathing treatment machine," said Rachford.

Rachford said a friend of his with the White Bluff Police Department was the one to respond to the 911 call on Claylick Road.

"He said it felt like she had been gone for a long period of time," said Rachford.

Rachford says he still doesn't know the official cause of death but hopes it will come out in court so he can finally find closure.

“There are so many things I will never get to experience with her like watching her graduate, or her having children of her own, or walking her down the aisle when she gets married. Those are all things that have been taking from me," said Rachford.

