Missing man from Sumner Co. group home found safe in Kentucky

A man who walked away from a Sumner County special needs group home on Monday has been found.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said Patrick O. Colturi, 34, was located in Kentucky safe and unharmed.

Colturi left the group home in northern Sumner County on Monday. He was spotted walking northbound on Highway 31E between Westmoreland and Scottsville, KY, near the state line Monday night.

Deputies said Colturi is 5’9”, weighs 265 pounds with long black hair, a black beard and hazel eyes. He may be carrying a light blue backpack.

Colturi may be increasingly aggressive the longer he has not taken his prescription medications.

He also exhibits a fear of uniformed law enforcement officials and may hide if he spots a marked police vehicle.

He is originally from Memphis, TN.

If you have information on Colturi’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.

