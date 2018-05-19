Visiting the taxpayer-funded water park at Opryland won't come cheap

Roger Dansby, 51, was riding his 2015 Victory motorcycle eastbound when he collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.More >>
Murfreesboro police say a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a disagreement got out of hand.More >>
A teen is recovering after he was shot outside of a convenience store Saturday morning. Police have arrested the other teen they believe is responsible for the shooting.More >>
In the middle of Metro dealing with a $17-million dollar budget shortfall, millions of taxpayer dollars are going to a hotel water park...and you're not invited unless you cough up big bucks.More >>
A driver is facing charges for a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Clarksville early Sunday morning.More >>
Hundreds of volunteers gathered Saturday to take part in the largest search effort so far for Joe Clyde Daniels, but there was no sign of the little boy.More >>
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tennessee later this month on the same day he will headline a fundraiser for Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her Senate bid.More >>
Less than 10-percent of Nashvillians voted early for the upcoming mayoral special election on May 24 to determine Megan Barry's replacement after she resigned in March.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Dickson County on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Two people were arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Clayton County high school late Friday.More >>
Police in South Texas say a 7-month-old girl has died after being left in a parked car amid triple-digit temperatures.More >>
Two friends were attacked by a cougar on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles east of Seattle. The attack killed one of the men and left the second hospitalized.More >>
A Florida man claims he found a bleach pod in his McDonald’s soft drink after telling an employee he received the wrong-sized cup.More >>
Authorities have released the names of the 10 people who were killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school.More >>
U.S. regulators Thursday approved the first drug designed to prevent chronic migraines.More >>
A South Texas doctor has been charged in a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.More >>
A driver is facing charges for a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Clarksville early Sunday morning.More >>
A teen is recovering after he was shot outside of a convenience store Saturday morning. Police have arrested the other teen they believe is responsible for the shooting.More >>
