Voting underway in special mayoral election in Nashville

Early voting ends Saturday and many Nashville voters are figuring out what matters most before casting ballots. Campaigns for the next mayor are in high gear. On Friday, early voters said their biggest concerns for the city's next leader, such as the budget shortfall.

A surprise ruling came down from the Tennessee Supreme Court on Tuesday moving up Nashville's upcoming mayoral special election by more than two months. It has many Nashvillians wondering...who's running for the job?

Voting is already underway in Nashville for residents to select the city's next mayor in a special election.

The special election, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 2 (the same day as the state's primary election), will determine who will finish out Megan Barry's term after she resigned in March.

Thirteen candidates are on the mayoral candidate ballot.

Voters who reside within Council District 1 will also choose from one of the five candidates or a write-in option for District 1 council member.

Polling locations will close at 7 p.m.

If you have any important questions about voting, call the Davidson County Election Commission at 615-862-8800 or visit their website.



The decision to move up the election left many worried that turnout, especially among early voters, would be very low.

Less than 10 percent of Nashvillians voted early for the mayoral special election.

While turnout remained under 2,000 votes during the first week of early voting, there was spike the second week when additional polling places opened around the city. Voting spiked again on Thursday and Friday, with daily totals of 5,194 and 6,654, respectively.

The 7,818 votes cast Saturday, the final day of early voting, brought the total early voting tally to 34,576.

That's only 9.58-percent of the 360,804 regular, active voters in Davidson County.

It's also 13,030 fewer votes than the city saw just a few weeks ago during early-voting for county primary elections when voters also got the chance to weigh in on the hotly-debated transit plan referendum.

That ballot drew a record 47,606 early votes, turnout the city hasn't seen for a referendum since the 1996 decision to add an NFL team.

While voting for the mayoral special election officially culminates Thursday, there are still many obstacles ahead.

With 13 candidates on the ballot and a truncated campaign cycle, one candidate achieving a 50-plus-percent majority is unlikely. Meaning, a runoff between the top three candidates will likely take place. Not to mention, this upcoming race only elects a new mayor to finish out Barry's term, and another mayoral election will be held in 2019.

