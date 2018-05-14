Nashville, other cities share concerns about Bird scooters

A Cottontown woman has been arrested on child abuse and murder charges in connection with the death of a toddler she was babysitting.More >>
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slattery III and a bipartisan group of attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharmaceuticals for their alleged unlawful marketing of OxyContin and other drugs that have caused and prolonged the opioid epidemic in the state.More >>
Crimes are happening more often inside Tennessee schools, according to a new study from the TBI.More >>
The family of one of the victims in the Waffle House shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the father of the suspected gunman.More >>
Commuters across Middle Tennessee are jumping on a new trend during their ride to work by earning money to ride together.More >>
An employee of a company in downtown Nashville saw the driver of a black Lexus take off after hitting two women who were riding a Bird scooter on Sunday.More >>
State lawmakers recently voted to stop forcing drivers to get the $9 annual emissions test, and Metro Council could vote to bring it back.More >>
The Tennessee Board of Regents is planning a special meeting to consider a recommendation for a new president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Murfreesboro.More >>
Fayetteville police said a teen missing since Sunday night has been found safe.More >>
Police have charged four juveniles linked to the case of tainted cupcakes having been brought to the Gilbert School in Winchester last year.More >>
The 51-year-old Michigan grandmother who crashed her motorcycle into a large pothole on I-40 last week has died, her family confirmed with News4.More >>
More than two dozen people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after accidentally leaving their cars running in the garage, according to The New York Times. Dozens more suffered debilitating injuries.More >>
State lawmakers recently voted to stop forcing drivers to get the $9 annual emissions test, and Metro Council could vote to bring it back.More >>
A mother says her faith is what's kept her going since a violent day last week changed her world. Now that faith is also bringing her to deliver a message to two teens charged with taking her son's life.More >>
Police are still searching for the driver who struck two women riding Bird scooters in downtown Nashville on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Bird scooters suddenly appeared here last Monday and two days later the city sent a cease and desist letter to the company because of safety concerns.More >>
A near-Earth asteroid is expected to buzz by the planet on May 15, and scientists said it's the size of a jumbo jet.More >>
A mother who was feeling down on Mother’s Day and went to a Ruby Tuesday to eat by herself said she has never felt so special after the staff went above and beyond for her. Barbara Foy’s Mother’s Day didn’t start out great; she didn’t get a call from her son, who she says hasn’t called her for some time.More >>
A woman accused of sending a man 65,000 text messages tried to explain her actions in a jailhouse interview Thursday.More >>
