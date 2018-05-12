Family of 4 rescued after kayaks overturn near Percy Priest Dam

A family of four was rescued Saturday night after their kayaks overturned near the Percy Priest Dam.

Officials were called to the scene around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned that the family, which included two small children, was kayaking when the dam started operating. The waves in the water caused their two kayaks to overturn and fill up with water.

Crews were able to reach the family on the riverbank and pull them to safety. No one was injured.

