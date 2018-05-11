Mom sends message of forgiveness to teens charged with murdering her son

President Donald Trump called Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. to thank him Monday, according to CNN. Shaw is credited with wrestling the gun away from the suspected shooter and saving many lives at the diner's Antioch location last month.More >>
The 51-year-old Michigan grandmother who crashed her motorcycle into a large pothole on I-40 last week has died, her family confirmed with News4.More >>
Police are still searching for the driver who struck two women riding Bird scooters in downtown Nashville on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Police in Lebanon are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.More >>
Officials said the young man disappeared Friday afternoon while boating and swimming with friends in Golden Pond, KY.More >>
Power has been restored to 2,800 NES customers around Centennial Park in west Nashville.More >>
Nashville residents have the opportunity to voice their concerns to Mayor David Briley in person Monday night.More >>
Since the transit vote failed, a local group is working to make changes on one of the most dangerous roads in Music City.More >>
Can you tell the difference?More >>
State officials say 12 communities in Tennessee will participate in a program aimed at revitalizing their downtown commercial districts.More >>
The world's largest active geyser has erupted again in Yellowstone National Park.More >>
A mother who was feeling down on Mother’s Day and went to a Ruby Tuesday to eat by herself said she has never felt so special after the staff went above and beyond for her. Barbara Foy’s Mother’s Day didn’t start out great; she didn’t get a call from her son, who she says hasn’t called her for some time.More >>
A woman accused of sending a man 65,000 text messages tried to explain her actions in a jailhouse interview Thursday.More >>
A detective found a naked toddler lying in the dirt hours after his father abandoned him in the woods, police said.More >>
A salmonella outbreak that led to the recall of 207 million eggs has worsened -- with 35 people reported ill in several states, federal health officials said.More >>
