5-year-old heart transplant recipient throws catfish on the ice

Kyle Connor scored two goals and had an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night, pushing the Presidents’ Trophy winners to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.More >>
For one man, it just wasn't enough to buy a Predators shirt or hat.More >>
A young Predators fan got to live out his dream of throwing a catfish on the ice at Saturday's playoff game against Winnipeg.More >>
Hometown hero James Shaw Jr. was honored at Saturday’s Nashville Sounds game.More >>
Justify splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths on Saturday, becoming the first colt in 136 years to wear the roses after not racing as a 2-year-old.More >>
The Preds Party in the Park outdoor watch party for Game 5 on Saturday will take place at the Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Officers successfully apprehended a suspect early Saturday morning in Mount Juliet after a suspicious video was posted on Facebook Live.More >>
Former Metro Nashville Police Sergeant Andrew Injaychock was arrested early Saturday morning and is facing serious charges after an alleged altercation with a subordinate officer at the midtown precinct on Friday.More >>
A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.More >>
Kendra Jackson has had a runny nose for years, but during a recent trip to the doctor’s office, she discovered it wasn’t mucus leaking out of her nose, but brain fluid.More >>
The News4 I-Team has discovered that more than $7 million designated to help in recovery efforts from the May 2010 floods was transferred to a fund to help develop a public facility in downtown Nashville.More >>
Officers successfully apprehended a suspect early Saturday morning in Mount Juliet after a suspicious video was posted on Facebook Live.More >>
Former Metro Nashville Police Sergeant Andrew Injaychock was arrested early Saturday morning and is facing serious charges after an alleged altercation with a subordinate officer at the midtown precinct on Friday.More >>
A sniper who killed himself after firing on cars and injuring people on a Georgia highway idolized the Parkland, Florida school shooting suspect, a sheriff said Saturday.More >>
Metro Police said the suspect in a shooting inside Opry Mills Mall on Thursday afternoon will be charged with criminal homicide.More >>
A viral video captured a Texas teen greeting her prom date with a heartwarming surprise -- by taking her first steps in months.More >>
