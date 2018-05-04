Money for flood recovery used for design of public facility

Gov. Haslam vetoed a bill requiring state employee insurance to cover an alternative treatment for certain cancers. It's the fifth bill he's stopped from becoming law since taking office.More >>
Gov. Haslam vetoed a bill requiring state employee insurance to cover an alternative treatment for certain cancers. It's the fifth bill he's stopped from becoming law since taking office.More >>
It’s now faster and easier to hop the pond with a direct flight from Nashville to London.More >>
It’s now faster and easier to hop the pond with a direct flight from Nashville to London.More >>
Detectives say a Middle Tennessee man is being accused of preying on single mothers, following them at work and sending them what some women call creepy messages on Facebook.More >>
Detectives say a Middle Tennessee man is being accused of preying on single mothers, following them at work and sending them what some women call creepy messages on Facebook.More >>
Franklin Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a car that struck a 7-year-old child in the area near Freedom Intermediate School.More >>
Franklin Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a car that struck a 7-year-old child in the area near Freedom Intermediate School.More >>
As Nashville grows, so does the need to help the less fortunate.More >>
As Nashville grows, so does the need to help the less fortunate.More >>
The fate of an ambitious new sports complex came down to a city council vote. The community is now split on whether the vote against purchasing land for the complex was right for the city.More >>
The fate of an ambitious new sports complex came down to a city council vote. The community is now split on whether the vote against purchasing land for the complex was right for the city.More >>
A Nashville Predators fan is sending a message to Preds Nation – be careful when buying your game tickets.More >>
A Nashville Predators fan is sending a message to Preds Nation – be careful when buying your game tickets.More >>
The Preds Party in the Park outdoor watch party for Game 5 on Saturday will take place at the Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.More >>
The Preds Party in the Park outdoor watch party for Game 5 on Saturday will take place at the Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Drunk behind the wheel with his daughter in the car. It has happened before. Police said her dad is the reason she’s in the hospital now.More >>
Drunk behind the wheel with his daughter in the car. It has happened before. Police said her dad is the reason she’s in the hospital now.More >>
A Nashville nurse says the Nashville Predators hockey team changed her life, and she has the pictures to prove it.More >>
A Nashville nurse says the Nashville Predators hockey team changed her life, and she has the pictures to prove it.More >>
The News4 I-Team has discovered that more than $7 million designated to help in recovery efforts from the May 2010 floods was transferred to a fund to help develop a public facility in downtown Nashville.More >>
The News4 I-Team has discovered that more than $7 million designated to help in recovery efforts from the May 2010 floods was transferred to a fund to help develop a public facility in downtown Nashville.More >>
Detectives say a Middle Tennessee man is being accused of preying on single mothers, following them at work and sending them what some women call creepy messages on Facebook.More >>
Detectives say a Middle Tennessee man is being accused of preying on single mothers, following them at work and sending them what some women call creepy messages on Facebook.More >>
A man in Utah jumped off a second-floor courthouse balcony after running out of a courtroom on Wednesday.More >>
A man in Utah jumped off a second-floor courthouse balcony after running out of a courtroom on Wednesday.More >>
Franklin Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a car that struck a 7-year-old child in the area near Freedom Intermediate School.More >>
Franklin Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a car that struck a 7-year-old child in the area near Freedom Intermediate School.More >>
Metro Police said the suspect in a shooting inside Opry Mills Mall on Thursday afternoon will be charged with criminal homicide.More >>
Metro Police said the suspect in a shooting inside Opry Mills Mall on Thursday afternoon will be charged with criminal homicide.More >>
A former Marine who authorities say preyed on women in an area of Gary, Indiana, known as a hangout for prostitutes and drug users pleaded guilty Friday to killing seven women under a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty.More >>
A former Marine who authorities say preyed on women in an area of Gary, Indiana, known as a hangout for prostitutes and drug users pleaded guilty Friday to killing seven women under a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty.More >>
Authorities said police officers tried to help a severely-injured toddler before her mother attacked them with a knife, prompting the officers to shoot and wound the woman.More >>
Authorities said police officers tried to help a severely-injured toddler before her mother attacked them with a knife, prompting the officers to shoot and wound the woman.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman inside her Powers Avenue home in East Nashville.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman inside her Powers Avenue home in East Nashville.More >>
A kidnapping victim from Georgia was discovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 840 on Tuesday in Williamson County.More >>
A kidnapping victim from Georgia was discovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 840 on Tuesday in Williamson County.More >>
If you’re a teacher, your lunch options for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8 just got a whole lot sweeter.More >>
If you’re a teacher, your lunch options for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8 just got a whole lot sweeter.More >>