No injuries reported after train derailment in Gallatin

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are working to clear the scene of a train derailment in Gallatin.

The derailment happened along West Gray Street on Friday morning.

No injuries or hazards have been reported.

Officials said the derailment did not cause any damage to property in the area.

Drivers are being asked to avoid West Gray Street, as it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

