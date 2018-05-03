Waffle House hero surprised by Dwyane Wade on 'Ellen'

Metro Police said Demarco Churchwell died at Skyline Medical Center after allegedly being shot by Justin Golson.More >>
The shooting happened in the 400 block of South University Street. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
The Big Payback's fifth annual 24-hour online giving campaign raised a record amount of funds for the more than 900 non-profit agencies participating this year.More >>
Police in Wilson County say they have captured an 18-year-old man who was wanted in two counties.More >>
The man accused of hitting a bicyclist on Natchez Parkway and then leaving the scene back in July 2017 has decided to change his plea.More >>
All students are safe after a gun went off inside a bathroom at Waynesboro Elementary School in Wayne County.More >>
The University of Tennessee has named an interim chancellor after announcing current Chancellor Beverly Davenport will be forced out July 1.More >>
Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. got to meet his own hero when he appeared on "The Ellen Show" on Wednesday.More >>
The Nashville Predators are aiming to tie up their playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets during Game 4 in Canada.More >>
Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Clarksville home and tied up the female resident as he stole her belongings.More >>
A gunman killed another man inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall on Thursday and then immediately surrendered, police said.More >>
A Maryland police officer is being praised for saving the life of a 1-year-old girl left inside a hot car for hours.More >>
With a baby sleeping in the nursery across the hall, James Fried closely inspects the couches and recliners in his home in Lebanon, TN.More >>
A new offering in CARMAR's denim jeans line called “Extreme Cut Out," retailing for $168, has already sold out, according to the company's website.More >>
Police in Wilson County say they have captured an 18-year-old man who was wanted in two counties.More >>
For six months, she had been experiencing sickness, but didn't know what was causing it.More >>
Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. got to meet his own hero when he appeared on "The Ellen Show" on Wednesday.More >>
