Tennessee Titans draft capsule

25. TENNESSEE TITANS (10-8)

LAST SEASON: Disappointed at missing AFC South title in season both Andrew Luck and thrilling rookie Deshaun Watson missed serious time with injuries. Titans still reached playoffs as wild card with second consecutive 9-7 record and turned in playoff comeback by rallying from 18 points down to win in Kansas City. But Titans fired coach Mike Mularkey after ugly divisional loss at New England because of his commitment to offense that stumbled to 15th in rushing, with Marcus Mariota throwing for only 13 TDs and career-worst 15 interceptions. LT Taylor Lewan, DL Jurrell Casey and P Brett Kern all were voted to Pro Bowl, and All-Pro S Kevin Byard, TE Delanie Walker and ST Brynden Trawick all played in game.

THEY NEED: OLB, DE, ILB, S, WR, OL.

THEY DON'T NEED: LT, RB, CB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: OLB/DE Harold Landry, Boston College; LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama; LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State; LB Roquan Smith, Georgia; DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio; C James Daniel, Iowa.

OUTLOOK: High expectations with Titans hiring first-time head coach Mike Vrabel and franchise coming off first playoff victory in 14 years. Mariota is completely healthy this offseason and already has worked with WR Corey Davis, No. 5 overall pick last year limited by hamstring injury as rookie. Titans released RB DeMarco Murray after worst rushing season of career and signed Dion Lewis to pair with Derrick Henry in backfield. Titans also added CB Malcolm Butler to bolster secondary featuring Byard and CBs Adoree Jackson, who started every game last season as rookie, and veteran Logan Ryan. Titans need depth rushing passer behind LB Derrick Morgan (29) and LB Brian Orakpo (32 in July) both going into final season under contract.

