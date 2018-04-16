Staff complained about Mt. Juliet teacher’s comments in 2017 - WSMV News 4

Staff complained about Mt. Juliet teacher’s comments in 2017

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Mt. Juliet High School history teacher Wes Tewmey, who has been accused by former students of making racist and derogatory comments at school, is the subject of several formal complaints from parents and school employees according to documents obtained by News 4.

Most of the complaints were sent to school administrators in early 2017 and are related to comments Tewmey allegedly made about Muslims, LGBT issues, and President Trump’s border wall.  The most detailed complaint came from MJHS boys’ soccer coach Brian Valkyrie on May 18th, 2017.  In the complaint Valkyrie said, “Mr. Tewmey has created a hostile work environment with several incidents that reach an amazing level of unprofessionalism”.  Valkyrie accuses Tewmey of loudly complaining about LGBT issues and Muslims in Europe at school.

In April and May of 2017 another Mt. Juliet teacher submitted two handwritten complaints about Tewmey to school administrators.  The first complaint accuses Tewmey of saying, “Where’s the wall?  Let’s get that wall built!” referring to President Trump’s border wall.  The second complaint accuses Tewmey of saying “They’re either a boy or a girl.  There is no transgender or any of that.”

News 4 requested Wes Tewmey’s personnel file from Wilson County Schools and none of the complaints were in it.  A spokesperson for the district said all of the complaints were either addressed by administrators at the time or dealt with at the school level.  Tewmey’s lawyer Michael Gaines said his client did not want to do an interview because he has received threats.  Gaines has not responded to our request for comment about the complaints made to school administrators.

