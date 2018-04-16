Salon takes part in Preds fandom

Whether it be through jerseys, hoodies or tattoos, Preds fans wear their fandom in a whole lot of ways. One Salon said there are a lot of ways to sport that blue and gold.
"We get tons," said Shana Hoy, running a comb through her customer's hair. "Everybody's a Preds fan."
For eleven years, Hoy's run Harlow's Salon, named after classic film actress Jean Harlow. She didn't guess the place, with its chandeliers and shelves of nail polish, would become such an obvious draw for hockey fans.
"Never in a million years, but we love it," laughed Hoy. "We're where Jean Harlow meets hockey. Now, someone's going to have to make me a meme of Jean Harlow playing hockey."
"We've probably had 15 today, people wanting extensions, people wanting their nails done," Hoy continued, putting blue and gold extensions in a customer's hair. "It's crazy. Good crazy, but crazy."
Hoy said it's always like this on game days, as customers file in to show where fandom meets glamor.
"We even have Preds colored makeup," said Hoy,
Just like so many other places in Music City, Hoy's doing her part to spread the gold and blue.
"Ready for the party," said a customer, standing up with the blue and gold extensions in her hair and Preds logos painted onto her nails.
"Ready for the party for sure," Hoy agreed. "Go Preds!"
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The weather has been up and down throughout the mid-state recently. However, 20 years ago, it was a lot worse. That was April 16, 1998, when 13 tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee, including an F3 tornado that destroyed parts of downtown and East Nashville.More >>
The weather has been up and down throughout the mid-state recently. However, 20 years ago, it was a lot worse. That was April 16, 1998, when 13 tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee, including an F3 tornado that destroyed parts of downtown and East Nashville.More >>
Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. “The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.More >>
Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. “The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.More >>
Whether it be through jerseys, hoodies or tattoos, Preds fans wear their fandom in a whole lot of ways.More >>
Whether it be through jerseys, hoodies or tattoos, Preds fans wear their fandom in a whole lot of ways.More >>
A recruit for the Nashville fire department has sued the city for $1.5 million dollars, after a July 17, 2017 accident where she fell in the department’s new training tower. Jennifer Lockhart claims negligence on the part of fire chiefs that resulted in her neck and back injuries, as well as emotional damage. The News4 I-Team obtained video of the accident as well as internal interviews which detailed the accident.More >>
A recruit for the Nashville fire department has sued the city for $1.5 million dollars, after a July 17, 2017 accident where she fell in the department’s new training tower. Jennifer Lockhart claims negligence on the part of fire chiefs that resulted in her neck and back injuries, as well as emotional damage. The News4 I-Team obtained video of the accident as well as internal interviews which detailed the accident.More >>
Cumberland University in Wilson County is looking to expand its footprint and wants to use nearly $1 million dollars of taxpayers’ money to do it.More >>
Cumberland University in Wilson County is looking to expand its footprint and wants to use nearly $1 million dollars of taxpayers’ money to do it.More >>
Metro Nashville Police confirmed that Central Precinct Sergeant Jason Wilkerson, 37, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty following an arrest Sunday. La Vergne Police arrested Wilkerson Sunday, April 15. Wilkerson, who lives in La Vergne, was charged with aggravated assault.More >>
Metro Nashville Police confirmed that Central Precinct Sergeant Jason Wilkerson, 37, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty following an arrest Sunday. La Vergne Police arrested Wilkerson Sunday, April 15. Wilkerson, who lives in La Vergne, was charged with aggravated assault.More >>
It is the road everyone loves to complain about, and rightfully so… Interstate 440 is supposed to get a major repave this summer. But before that can happen, potholes will need to be patched in the roughest areas. TDOT crews will be out tonight doing pothole patching on the eastbound lanes of I-440.More >>
It is the road everyone loves to complain about, and rightfully so… Interstate 440 is supposed to get a major repave this summer. But before that can happen, potholes will need to be patched in the roughest areas. TDOT crews will be out tonight doing pothole patching on the eastbound lanes of I-440.More >>
Across the mid-state, thermostats are getting a serious workout. Last week many were turning on their air conditioning, tonight they are crank the heat. All that back and forth can end up costing some serious cash.More >>
Across the mid-state, thermostats are getting a serious workout. Last week many were turning on their air conditioning, tonight they are crank the heat. All that back and forth can end up costing some serious cash.More >>
The calendar says April, but Mother Nature has other ideas. With another cold snap in store tonight, you may regret planting those flowers this weekend Inside a pop-up nursery right off White Bridge Road, they had to put extra plastic up and bring in all sorts of flowers and plants to try and protect them from the frigid temps.More >>
The calendar says April, but Mother Nature has other ideas. With another cold snap in store tonight, you may regret planting those flowers this weekend Inside a pop-up nursery right off White Bridge Road, they had to put extra plastic up and bring in all sorts of flowers and plants to try and protect them from the frigid temps.More >>
A teddy bear that's hand-sewn in Nashville is having a big impact on thousands of Midstate children.More >>
A teddy bear that's hand-sewn in Nashville is having a big impact on thousands of Midstate children.More >>
According to the Lebanon Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 9 p.m.More >>
According to the Lebanon Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 9 p.m.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >>
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. “The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.More >>
Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. “The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.More >>
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >>
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
Students in some districts across Tennessee had issues logging into the system for TNReady testing on Monday.More >>
Students in some districts across Tennessee had issues logging into the system for TNReady testing on Monday.More >>
Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police.More >>
Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police.More >>
According to Metro police, it happened at the Citgo at 3050 Brick Church Pike.More >>
According to Metro police, it happened at the Citgo at 3050 Brick Church Pike.More >>