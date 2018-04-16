Salon takes part in Preds fandom - WSMV News 4

Salon takes part in Preds fandom

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Whether it be through jerseys, hoodies or tattoos, Preds fans wear their fandom in a whole lot of ways. One Salon said there are a lot of ways to sport that blue and gold.


"We get tons," said Shana Hoy, running a comb through her customer's hair. "Everybody's a Preds fan."

For eleven years, Hoy's run Harlow's Salon, named after classic film actress Jean Harlow. She didn't guess the place, with its chandeliers and shelves of nail polish, would become such an obvious draw for hockey fans.


"Never in a million years, but we love it," laughed Hoy. "We're where Jean Harlow meets hockey. Now, someone's going to have to make me a meme of Jean Harlow playing hockey."

"We've probably had 15 today, people wanting extensions, people wanting their nails done," Hoy continued, putting blue and gold extensions in a customer's hair. "It's crazy. Good crazy, but crazy."

Hoy said it's always like this on game days, as customers file in to show where fandom meets glamor. 

"We even have Preds colored makeup," said Hoy, 

Just like so many other places in Music City, Hoy's doing her part to spread the gold and blue.


"Ready for the party," said a customer, standing up with the blue and gold extensions in her hair and Preds logos painted onto her nails. 

"Ready for the party for sure," Hoy agreed. "Go Preds!"

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

