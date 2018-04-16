Property debate rages as Cumberland University seeks taxpayer fu - WSMV News 4

Property debate rages as Cumberland University seeks taxpayer funding

Posted: Updated:
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Cumberland University in Wilson County is looking to expand its footprint and wants to use nearly $1 million dollars of taxpayers’ money to do it.

It has sparked a contentious property debate in Lebanon. Cumberland University wants $850,000 from the city to develop property off South Greenwood Avenue into student housing.

“We’re not asking for a handout from the city. We’re asking for an investment from the city,” said Paul Stumb, the Cumberland University president.

News4 asked the university president why a private college needed that much public money.

“Our capital planning budget presentation is several years out, and we think we can develop that property if we get the short term assistance from the city to procure the property,” said Stumb.

Cumberland University has received cash from the city before but not to this amount.

“This is two and a half times our total budget for charities,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash. 

The mayor said approving the donation would clear out the city for charitable donations the rest of the year. 

“We would have to dip into our reserves to get that kind of money,” said Ash, on making any other donations to organizations. 

Ash sent News4 the state comptroller’s opinion -- which you can read below -- stating in part how the donated funds would have to benefit the general welfare of the city’s residents. City council approved the ordinance for the donation on first reading earlier this month. It comes up for a second and final vote Tuesday.

Local realtor Greg Dugdale has lead a community effort against the donation. 

“The point is $850,000 of the taxpayers money with very little public input, we really feel it’s unjust,” said Dugdale.

He said he feels there wasn’t enough time for the community to weigh in on that before  final vote.

“Several years ago, Lebanon didn’t have a city park to speak of and the city bought a large piece of land over here,” said Dugdale. “It required a lot of development, and now it’s Don Fox park. We all go there and enjoy it, but they spent months promoting that idea.”

Others said they like the idea of development, but they want the school to use its own money. Whether you’re for it or against it, people who live here can go to Tuesday’s council meeting at 6:00 p.m. and voice their opinions.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Property debate rages as Cumberland University seeks taxpayer funding

    Property debate rages as Cumberland University seeks taxpayer funding

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:41:52 GMT

    Cumberland University in Wilson County is looking to expand its footprint and wants to use nearly $1 million dollars of taxpayers’ money to do it.

    More >>

    Cumberland University in Wilson County is looking to expand its footprint and wants to use nearly $1 million dollars of taxpayers’ money to do it.

    More >>

  • Metro police sergeant decommissioned following aggravated assault charge

    Metro police sergeant decommissioned following aggravated assault charge

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:24:32 GMT
    Jason Wilkerson (Credit: MNPD)Jason Wilkerson (Credit: MNPD)
    Jason Wilkerson (Credit: MNPD)Jason Wilkerson (Credit: MNPD)

    Metro Nashville Police confirmed that Central Precinct Sergeant Jason Wilkerson, 37, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty following an arrest Sunday. La Vergne Police arrested Wilkerson Sunday, April 15. Wilkerson, who lives in La Vergne, was charged with aggravated assault. 

    More >>

    Metro Nashville Police confirmed that Central Precinct Sergeant Jason Wilkerson, 37, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty following an arrest Sunday. La Vergne Police arrested Wilkerson Sunday, April 15. Wilkerson, who lives in La Vergne, was charged with aggravated assault. 

    More >>

  • Fire recruit sues city for $1.5 million after accident

    Fire recruit sues city for $1.5 million after accident

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:51:00 GMT

    A recruit for the Nashville fire department has sued the city for $1.5 million dollars, after a July 17, 2017 accident where she fell in the department’s new training tower. Jennifer Lockhart claims negligence on the part of fire chiefs that resulted in her neck and back injuries, as well as emotional damage. The News4 I-Team obtained video of the accident as well as internal interviews which detailed the accident.

    More >>

    A recruit for the Nashville fire department has sued the city for $1.5 million dollars, after a July 17, 2017 accident where she fell in the department’s new training tower. Jennifer Lockhart claims negligence on the part of fire chiefs that resulted in her neck and back injuries, as well as emotional damage. The News4 I-Team obtained video of the accident as well as internal interviews which detailed the accident.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.