Metro police sergeant decommissioned following aggravated assault charge

Metro Nashville Police confirmed that Central Precinct Sergeant Jason Wilkerson, 37, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty following an arrest Sunday.

La Vergne Police arrested Wilkerson Sunday, April 15. Wilkerson, who lives in La Vergne, was charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the charges started as an alleged verbal argument between Wilkerson and a male friend that led to a physical altercation.

Wilkerson has worked with MNPD for 15 years. The department's Office of Professional Accountability is investigating the incident that led to Wilkerson's arrest.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.