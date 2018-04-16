Nashville man sentenced to 105 years in prison for child porn - WSMV News 4

Nashville man sentenced to 105 years in prison for child porn

Jarratt Turner (Source: MNPD) Jarratt Turner (Source: MNPD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.

“The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.

Between October 2014 and May 2015, Turner took sexually explicit videos and pictures of a toddler-age girl and an infant boy that he was babysitting. He was friends of the childrens' families. 

In the time that Turner was molesting the young children, he was also washing windows at a Nashville children's hospital while dressed as Spider-Man. Court records show Turner used the window washing as an attempt to access vulnerable children.

According to authorities, the videos and pictures show Turner molesting the children. He distributed the pictures and videos on the internet.

Turner was initially charged on June 1, 2015 with 16 counts of production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.He plead guilty to all counts on March 20, 2017, and was sentenced Monday.

