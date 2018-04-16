TDOT crews patching 440 potholes tonight, major pothole repairs delayed

TDOT crews patching 440 potholes tonight, major pothole repairs - WSMV News 4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

It is the road everyone loves to complain about, and rightfully so…

Interstate 440 is supposed to get a major repave this summer. But before that can happen, potholes will need to be patched in the roughest areas.

TDOT crews will be out tonight doing pothole patching on the eastbound lanes of I-440. They are also shaving down layers of the interstate, preparing for major pothole repairs.

However, the company doing the major repaving project on I-440 is also working on the I-24 rehab job that one got delayed by weekend rain.

So, those crews will not be paving the large patches until next week.

The repairs will be a band-aid until this summer, when that major reconstruction project will completely replace I-440.

After such a cold winter with intense freezes and an already rainy spring, the road is in bad shape.

Drivers are getting fed-up.

JoAnne Heaton said, “Every day we go through there, the potholes are horrible. They tear up your tires. I understand the work they have to do requires warmer weather for that. But is there anything else they can do to fix it?”

Kip Somers said, “It's supposed to be 70 tomorrow, it might work out. They're taking their time on it, but it's going to get done.”

Crews are going to have a serious job ahead, filling hundreds of feet of potholes.

The total cost for the temporary fix is $1.9 million.

The pothole patching will be done at night to avoid as much traffic as possible.

