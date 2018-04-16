TDOT crews patching 440 potholes tonight, major pothole repairs delayed

It is the road everyone loves to complain about, and rightfully so… Interstate 440 is supposed to get a major repave this summer. But before that can happen, potholes will need to be patched in the roughest areas. TDOT crews will be out tonight doing pothole patching on the eastbound lanes of I-440.More >>
Across the mid-state, thermostats are getting a serious workout. Last week many were turning on their air conditioning, tonight they are crank the heat. All that back and forth can end up costing some serious cash.More >>
The calendar says April, but Mother Nature has other ideas. With another cold snap in store tonight, you may regret planting those flowers this weekend Inside a pop-up nursery right off White Bridge Road, they had to put extra plastic up and bring in all sorts of flowers and plants to try and protect them from the frigid temps.More >>
A teddy bear that's hand-sewn in Nashville is having a big impact on thousands of Midstate children.More >>
Four people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro on Monday morning.More >>
Two men were arrested after a meth bust at a home in Decatur County last week.More >>
Nashville residents are just over two weeks away from finding out if the proposed mass transit plan will pass.More >>
Students in some districts across Tennessee had issues logging into the system for TNReady testing on Monday.More >>
The homeowners said they woke up to the car slamming into their house along Paragon Mills Road.More >>
The Predators are in Denver looking to take a three-game lead over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
According to the Lebanon Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 9 p.m.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.More >>
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
According to Metro police, it happened at the Citgo at 3050 Brick Church Pike.More >>
A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.More >>
Students in some districts across Tennessee had issues logging into the system for TNReady testing on Monday.More >>
Metro police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.More >>
