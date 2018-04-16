1 treated for smoke inhalation after Murfreesboro apartment fire

Four people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro on Monday morning.

Firefighters said there were heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor unit at the Ashwood Cove Apartments when they arrived just after 8:30 a.m.

The residents who were inside the apartment were already outside, but firefighters worked to clear the surrounding units.

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no one else was injured.

Officials said they believe the fire was accidental and started near a wall outlet on the kitchen counter.

Three adults and one child were displaced by the blaze and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two other apartments received water damage and up to six units were damaged by smoke.

