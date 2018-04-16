Teddy bear having big impact on thousands of Midstate children

A teddy bear that's hand-sewn in Nashville is having a big impact on thousands of Midstate children.

Volunteers with the AT&T Pioneers Life Member Club in Nashville make what are called Hug-A-Bears, which are donated to police and fire departments to give to children in traumatic situations.

First responders often carry the bears in their vehicles to give to children on the scene of an accident. It's part of a national effort to help comfort children involved in heartbreaking situations.

AT&T Pioneers in Nashville have made over 10,000 bears in the last 20 years. Volunteers meet every month to sew and stuff the bears.

"You see the patrolmen go to the car and take this bear out of the patrol car and hand it to a child and the child goes, 'Aw,' and it's so nice that you've done something, you've done this and made this happen for this child," said Gaye Hughes with the AT&T Pioneers.

The group plans to donate 200 Hug-A-Bears to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in May.

