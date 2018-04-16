Teddy bear having big impact on thousands of Midstate children

A teddy bear that's hand-sewn in Nashville is having a big impact on thousands of Midstate children.More >>
Four people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro on Monday morning.
Two men were arrested after a meth bust at a home in Decatur County last week.
Nashville residents are just over two weeks away from finding out if the proposed mass transit plan will pass.
Students in some districts across Tennessee had issues logging into the system for TNReady testing on Monday.
The homeowners said they woke up to the car slamming into their house along Paragon Mills Road.
The Predators are in Denver looking to take a three-game lead over the Colorado Avalanche.
The Tennessee Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban the spanking of disabled children at public schools.
According to the Lebanon Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 9 p.m.
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.
According to Metro police, it happened at the Citgo at 3050 Brick Church Pike.
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.
A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen used the same Delaware limited liability company to facilitate payments to two women, according to a report Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.
