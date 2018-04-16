2 men arrested after drug bust at Decatur County home

Two men were arrested after a drug bust at a home in Decatur County last week.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Malone and Matthew Cotham were found hiding inside a home on Perryville Cemetery Road.

Deputies said they also found marijuana, cocaine and four firearms inside the house.

Malone is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, manufacture delivery sale of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana.

Cotham is charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and filing a false report.

Both men were booked into the Decatur County Detention Center.

Two other adults and a child were at the home when the search warrant was executed.

Police said the Department of Children's Services was notified and further charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.