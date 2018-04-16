Strawberry Cardamom Muffins from 8th & Roast

Strawberry Cardamom Muffins

Yields 9 muffins



Ingredients:

3 eggs

11 oz granulated sugar

14 oz sliced strawberries

17.5 oz all-purpose flour

1 ½ tbs baking powder

½ tbs salt

2 tsp cardamom

½ tsp black pepper

1/3 c soybean oil

½ c heavy cream

2 tsp vanilla bean extract

3 oz melted, cooled butter



Preparation:



In a large bowl, whisk eggs and slowly stream in sugar. Add oil, cream, vanilla extract, then butter last. In a separate bowl, mix all dry ingredients, then toss in strawberries. Add dry ingredients to wet, mixed to combine. Distribute mix among nine prepared muffin tins. Bake at 400 degrees for 24 minutes, rotating pans halfway through.





