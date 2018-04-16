Forum to address environmental impacts of transit plan

Nashville voters will be deciding if the transit plan moves forward. (WSMV)

Nashville residents are just over two weeks away from finding out if the proposed mass transit plan will move forward.

A forum about the environmental impacts of the plan will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Metro Parks headquarters at 2565 Parks Plaza.

The forum, which is open to the public, will be hosted by Cumberland Region Tomorrow, Greenways for Nashville, Harpeth Conservancy and Sierra Club.

This comes on the heels of a community meeting that was held Sunday night at a west Nashville middle school.

Council members are working to help the public understand the importance of the May 1 vote.

Supporters say they believe this is an innovative solution to the city's traffic problems. Others say it's too expensive and won't work.

