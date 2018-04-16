Some issues reported with TNReady testing

Students in some districts across Tennessee had issues logging into the system for TNReady testing on Monday.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen says over 25,000 students were able to log in and complete their exams on Monday.

In an email to directors, McQueen said students were having issues logging into the Nextera system.

The issue with the system has reportedly been resolved.

McQueen said the issue was not due to a due to a server or volume issue.

