Suspect crashes stolen car into south Nashville home

The search is ongoing for the driver of the vehicle. (WSMV)

A suspect is on the run after crashing a stolen car into a south Nashville home.

The homeowners said they woke up to the car slamming into their house on Paragon Mills Road.

There is extensive damage to both the outside and inside of the home.

Police said the owner of the stolen car reported the vehicle missing about an hour before the crash happened.

