Tennessee Senate to take up school spanking bill

Tennessee State Capitol (WSMV file photo) Tennessee State Capitol (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban the spanking of disabled children at public schools.

The bill has already passed in the House and is up for a vote in the Senate on Monday.

The measure would bar school officials from using corporal punishment on kids with disabilities, unless their parents give written approval.

A report released last month by the state Comptroller's office found that disabled children in Tennessee schools were getting spanked at a higher rate than other children in recent years.

