Predators to host Game 3 watch party at Bridgestone Arena

The Predators are in Denver looking to take a three-game lead over the Colorado Avalanche.

Dozens of fans were at Nashville International Airport on Sunday to cheer on the team before takeoff.

The Preds have seen a strong start and have notched back-to-back wins in Smashville to start the series.

In the first two games, the Avalanche have taken an early lead, but the Preds have marched back in the second and third periods.

The puck for Game 3 will drop at 9 p.m. CT.

The Preds will be hosting a watch party at Bridgestone Arena, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Nashville Predators Foundation. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for season ticket holders. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for season ticket holders and 8 p.m for all other fans.

There will also be a plaza party outside the arena starting at 7 p.m. Fans will be able to check out the Smash Car and enjoy face painters and a live DJ.

Click here to check out a list of Preds Approved bars and restaurants in Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.