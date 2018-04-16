2 teens killed in shooting at Wilson County gas station

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The Predators are in Denver looking to take a three-game lead over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
A Freeze Warning remains in effect for several counties in the eastern part of Middle Tennessee.More >>
According to the Lebanon Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 9 p.m.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
The Nashville Predators received a big send-off Sunday from fans as they made their way to Denver, Colorado.More >>
A mother and her infant were rescued early Sunday morning after a tree fell on their Antioch apartment complex.More >>
A man is being treated for smoke inhalation after his Bordeaux home caught fire early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.More >>
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen used the same Delaware limited liability company to facilitate payments to two women, according to a report Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.More >>
A prominent gay rights attorney who led lawsuits legalizing same-sex marriage set himself on fire in Brooklyn on Saturday morning in a fatal plea for action on issues related to the environment.More >>
