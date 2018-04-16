2 teens killed in shooting at Wilson County gas station - WSMV News 4

2 teens killed in shooting at Wilson County gas station

Posted: Updated:
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Wilson County gas station on Sunday night.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 9 p.m.

Investigators found 19-year-old Jacob Doughton at the scene. He was shot multiple times and later died at Tennova Hospital.

Someone drove the second victim to the hospital in a private vehicle. The 15-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Police said they took a juvenile suspect into custody at a restaurant near the scene.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 teens killed in shooting at Wilson County gas stationMore>>

  • Special

    Wilson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.