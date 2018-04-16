2 teens killed in shooting at Wilson County gas station

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Wilson County gas station on Sunday night.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 9 p.m.

Investigators found 19-year-old Jacob Doughton at the scene. He was shot multiple times and later died at Tennova Hospital.

Someone drove the second victim to the hospital in a private vehicle. The 15-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Police said they took a juvenile suspect into custody at a restaurant near the scene.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

