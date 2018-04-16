Juveniles accused of shooting man with BB gun downtown

Metro police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.More >>
According to Metro police, it happened at the Citgo at 3050 Brick Church Pike.More >>
A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee as temperatures fall in the midstate.More >>
It happened around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Glencliff Road.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
The Nashville Predators received a big send-off Sunday from fans as they made their way to Denver, Colorado.More >>
A mother and her infant were rescued early Sunday morning after a tree fell on their Antioch apartment complex.More >>
A man is being treated for smoke inhalation after his Bordeaux home caught fire early Sunday morning.More >>
In response to the March For Our Lives rallies held around the U.S. last month, a rally was held in Nashville in support of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms in Nashville this weekend.More >>
After two years of legal problems, the Burch Reserve in Edwin Warner Park is finally open to the public. Mayor David Briley attended the ribbon cutting and explained to News4 why this new addition to the park is so important to the city.More >>
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >>
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
Police told News 4 that Lauren Paige Witkowski, 27, was located Saturday evening.More >>
One day after the Nashville Predators 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, some local Denver media are taking shots at the Nashville fans.More >>
A prominent gay rights attorney who led lawsuits legalizing same-sex marriage set himself on fire in Brooklyn on Saturday morning in a fatal plea for action on issues related to the environment.More >>
Two men are still on the run after stealing a car full of precious cargo from a Nashville gas station early Saturday morning. Luckily, the children in the car they stole were found safe and unharmed.More >>
Police say a man was carjacked at gunpoint at a Hermitage bowling alley early Sunday morning.More >>
Six people were injured in three separate shootings across the city overnight Saturday. One left a man fighting for his life.More >>
