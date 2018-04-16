Juveniles accused of shooting man with BB gun downtown - WSMV News 4

Juveniles accused of shooting man with BB gun downtown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was shot by a BB gun outside of Joe's Crab Shack in downtown Nashville Sunday night.

Metro police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Juveniles were taken into custody for the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

