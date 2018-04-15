Freeze Warning in effect for much of Middle Tennessee

A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee as temperatures fall in the midstate.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday.

Many areas will dip to the mid to low 30s, and some areas will see patchy frost Monday morning.

It doesn't look all that warm either in the afternoon as highs struggle to make it to the 50s.

We should see gradually clearing skies late in the day Monday with another cold start Tuesday morning, back down to the 30s and 40s.

But warmer weather is on its way. By Tuesday afternoon, we'll be back in the 70s.