Freeze Warning in effect for eastern portion of Middle Tennessee

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for several counties in the eastern part of Middle Tennessee.

The warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for Pickett, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, White, Cumberland, Warren, Grundy and Van Buren counties.

Some areas will see patchy frost Monday morning, and high temperatures will struggle to make it to the 50s by the afternoon.

We should see gradually clearing skies late in the day Monday with another cold start Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning has already been issued for Tuesday morning because temperatures will go back down to the 30s and 40s.

However, warmer weather is on its way. By Tuesday afternoon, we'll be back in the 70s.

UPDATE: Freeze Warning has been cancelled for most of the midstate... but still in effect for Pickett, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, White, Cumberland, Warren, Grundy, & Van Buren counties. pic.twitter.com/teMIqN6VhM — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) April 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.