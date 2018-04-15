Freeze Warning in effect for eastern portion of Middle Tennessee - WSMV News 4

Freeze Warning in effect for eastern portion of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for several counties in the eastern part of Middle Tennessee.

The warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for Pickett, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, White, Cumberland, Warren, Grundy and Van Buren counties.

Some areas will see patchy frost Monday morning, and high temperatures will struggle to make it to the 50s by the afternoon.

We should see gradually clearing skies late in the day Monday with another cold start Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning has already been issued for Tuesday morning because temperatures will go back down to the 30s and 40s. 

However, warmer weather is on its way. By Tuesday afternoon, we'll be back in the 70s.

