Car with toddler inside stolen from north Nashville gas station

A car with a 2 year old girl inside was stolen from a north Nashville gas station on Sunday.

According to Metro police, it happened at the Citgo at 3050 Brick Church Pike.

Authorities found the car in the 1000 block of Pennock Avenue. The toddler was checked out by officials and was found to be in good health.

The stolen car was a rental from Hertz.

Police say the suspects’ car, a dark blue Nissan sedan, was left at the gas station. It was previously reported stolen.

Citgo security footage showed the suspects to be two black males, a white female, and possibly a fourth person.

The search for them is ongoing.