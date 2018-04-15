Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in south Nashville - WSMV News 4

Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in south Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WBIR) (Source: WBIR)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in south Nashville on Sunday.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Glencliff Road.

The victim told police the gunman approached him and demanded his belongings. 

Before he could respond, the suspect reportedly shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is believed to be around 18 years old, fled in a white SUV driven by another person.

The shooting remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.