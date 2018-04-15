GO PREDS: Excited fans give Predators big send off to Denver

The Nashville Predators received a big send-off Sunday from fans as they made their way to Denver, Colorado.

That’s where they’ll play Games 3 and 4 of the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Predators lead the team 2-0 in the series after a 5-4 win Saturday in Nashville.

Game 3 starts at 9 p.m. CST on Monday, and Game 4 is Wednesday at the same time.

“I think there might have been a misconception, not from inside of our [locker room], that this was going to be easy," said Coach Peter Laviolette. "We inside the room respect our opponent.”

The winner of the best-of-seven series will move on to the next round of the NHL playoffs and get one step closer to a chance at the Stanley Cup.