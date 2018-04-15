Mother, infant rescued after tree falls on Antioch apartment building

A mother and her infant were rescued early Sunday morning after a tree fell on their Antioch apartment complex.

The large tree fell on a building in Brentridge Apartments after a full day and night of storms in Nashville.

Investigators say the woman and her 18-month-old child were trapped in their apartment until Nashville Fire workers were able to get them out.

Four total units were damaged by the tree, officials say.

