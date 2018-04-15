Mother, infant rescued after tree falls on Antioch apartment bui - WSMV News 4

Mother, infant rescued after tree falls on Antioch apartment building

Posted: Updated:
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

A mother and her infant were rescued early Sunday morning after a tree fell on their Antioch apartment complex. 

The large tree fell on a building in Brentridge Apartments after a full day and night of storms in Nashville. 

Investigators say the woman and her 18-month-old child were trapped in their apartment until Nashville Fire workers were able to get them out. 

Four total units were damaged by the tree, officials say. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.