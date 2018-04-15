1 injured in Bordeaux house fire

The Nashville Predators received a big send-off Sunday from fans as they made their way to Denver, Colorado.More >>
A mother and her infant were rescued early Sunday morning after a tree fell on their Antioch apartment complex.More >>
A man is being treated for smoke inhalation after his Bordeaux home caught fire early Sunday morning.More >>
In response to the March For Our Lives rallies held around the U.S. last month, a rally was held in Nashville in support of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms in Nashville this weekend.More >>
After two years of legal problems, the Burch Reserve in Edwin Warner Park is finally open to the public. Mayor David Briley attended the ribbon cutting and explained to News4 why this new addition to the park is so important to the city.More >>
Police say a man was carjacked at gunpoint at a Hermitage bowling alley early Sunday morning.More >>
A man is recovering after he was involved in a wreck and possibly accidental shooting early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
Smashville was out in full force Saturday as the Predators went up two games to none in the series against the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >>
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >>
Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
One day after the Nashville Predators 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, some local Denver media are taking shots at the Nashville fans.More >>
Two men are still on the run after stealing a car full of precious cargo from a Nashville gas station early Saturday morning. Luckily, the children in the car they stole were found safe and unharmed.More >>
Six people were injured in three separate shootings across the city overnight Saturday. One left a man fighting for his life.More >>
It happened Saturday morning at the branch located at 289 Franklin Road.More >>
Jennifer Hart, the mother who drove her family off an oceanside cliff in a fatal crash, had a blood alcohol level that was over the state's legal limit.More >>
