1 injured in Bordeaux house fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man is being treated for smoke inhalation after his Bordeaux home caught fire early Sunday morning. 

The man is expected to survive his injuries. 

Officials say the fire started in one of the bedrooms, but they are still investigating the cause of the fire on Leawood Drive.

