Pro-Second Amendment rally held in Nashville

In response to the March For Our Lives rallies held around the U.S. last month, a rally was held in Nashville in support of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms in Nashville this weekend.

"[It's] not really about money, not really about someone being a buffoon and shooting off a million rounds at the [gun] range, it's about standing up against tyranny, that's what I'm out here standing for," said Zach Preslar, a participant at the rally.

He and dozens of other Tennesseans held a demonstration at the State Capitol in Nashville on Saturday.

"I'm not out here standing for any particular group, conservative this or that, I'm just here to protect all Americans," Preslar said.

Other rallies were held at state capitols across the country.

