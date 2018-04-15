After years of legal issues, Burch Reserve finally opens at Edwin Warner Park

After two years of legal problems, the Burch Reserve in Edwin Warner Park is finally open to the public.

Mayor David Briley attended the ribbon cutting and explained to News4 why this new addition to the park is so important to the city.

"This is an important addition to the Warner Parks system," Briley said Saturday. "It's part of the town that's really being pressured by development, so being able to preserve it forever is a really important thing for the city."

The previously closed-off 250-acre expansion north of Highway 100 finally opened Saturday after a legal dispute over CSX train tracks that ran through the property was resolved.

The city fixed the problem by adding a tunnel under the tracks and a built a pedestrian connector between the tunnel and the nearby Nature Center and other hiking trails on the property.

The project was supposed to be finished in Fall 2016.

