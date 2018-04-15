Man carjacked at gunpoint outside Hermitage bowling alley

Police say a man was carjacked at gunpoint at a Hermitage bowling alley early Sunday morning.

The victim told officers he had just pulled into the parking lot of Hermitage Strike and Spare on Lebanon Pike in his 2013 silver Nissan Maxima and was walking around the vehicle to get something out of the trunk when a brown Jeep pulled up next to his car.

He said several black men exited the Jeep. One of the men was carrying a handgun.

At gunpoint, the men demanded his belongings, so he turned over his car keys. The suspects fled in the man's Nissan.

A more detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle have not been released.

Officials say they are still investigating the incident. Stay with News4 for updates.

