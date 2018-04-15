Man involved in shooting, wreck on Spence Lane

A man is recovering after he was involved in a wreck and possibly accidental shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said that officers were initially dispatched to the scene of a shooting at Spence Lane and Murfreesboro Pike, but when they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot in the leg, was also involved in a wreck at the same location.

Witnesses say no one was around the victim at the time of the shooting and he had walked away when they heard a shot fired.

Police are still investigating whether the shooting was accidental, self-inflicted or occurred in some other way.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.