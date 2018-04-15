Nurse charged for giving fatal dose of meth

Police say a Nashville man has been charged with giving his friend a fatal dose of methamphetamine nearly a year after the man's death.

Jason Faith, 46, who was also a registered nurse, was arrested my Madison Precinct detectives on Saturday afternoon after a grand jury indictment charged him with reckless homicide for the death of his friend, 55-year-old John Wireman.

Officials say Faith went to Wireman's home on April 28, 2017, on Randy Road where, at his request, he injected him with a fatal dose of meth.

Faith admitted to administering the fatal dosage on the day of Wireman's death as well as many times before that.

He was arrested and booked into the Davidson Co. Jail. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

