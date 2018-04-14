Man robs Brentwood bank employee at gunpoint - WSMV News 4

Man robs Brentwood bank employee at gunpoint

Brentwood police are looking for a man who robbed a US Bank on Saturday morning.

It happened at the branch located at 289 Franklin Road.

According to authorities, the suspect walked in around 10 a.m. carrying a semi-automatic handgun.

He then robbed a bank employee before taking off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old, who weighs 190 pounds, and stands 6’2 tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue plastic poncho over his clothes, and a long, dark colored wig.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Brentwood police at 615-371-0160 or bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov

