Man robs Brentwood bank employee at gunpoint

Smashville was out in full force today as the Preds went up two games to none in the series against the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
It happened Saturday morning at the branch located at 289 Franklin Road.More >>
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who may be suicidal.More >>
Ryan Hartman’s empty-net goal with 1:09 left wound up the game-winner as the Nashville Predators held off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 Saturday for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
One day after the Nashville Predators 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, some local Denver media are taking shots at the Nashville fans.More >>
Two men are still on the run after stealing a car full of precious cargo from a Nashville gas station early Saturday morning. Luckily, the children in the car they stole were found safe and unharmed.More >>
A bill that would take coal mining regulation away from the federal government and put it back in the hands of the state of Tennessee is now headed to the governor.More >>
The Latest on teacher walkouts and a rally in Kentucky (all times local):More >>
Six people were injured in three separate shootings across the city overnight Saturday. One left a man fighting for his life.More >>
One day after the Nashville Predators 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, some local Denver media are taking shots at the Nashville fans.More >>
The former owner of several auto dealerships in Middle Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday after being charged with having unregistered sub-machine guns.More >>
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >>
A crowd of about 50 people lined the sidewalk and shouted at the couple as they walked separately into the building. Some members of the group chanted, "Where is baby Joe?" and held up signs.More >>
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway,More >>
Six people were injured in three separate shootings across the city overnight Saturday. One left a man fighting for his life.More >>
A father called the police on his son after the child was caught by his parent with drugs.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Jennifer Hart, the mother who drove her family off an oceanside cliff in a fatal crash, had a blood alcohol level that was over the state's legal limit.More >>
Nashville parents are devastated to learn about what happened to an Ohio teen. The news is hitting too close for comfort.More >>
