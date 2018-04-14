Murfreesboro police search for missing woman

The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who may be suicidal.

Lauren Paige Witkowski, 27, was last seen near 1225 East Northfield Boulevard. She was wearing a dark blue adult onesie without shoes.

Witkowski has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs 120 pounds, and is 5’2 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.