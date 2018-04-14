Kids found safe after mom's car stolen from Nashville gas station

Two men are still on the run after stealing a car full of precious cargo from a Nashville gas station early Saturday morning.

The car was taken from the Mapco on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Donelson just before 1 a.m.

Police say a woman went inside the gas station to pay for gas but left her car running in the parking lot with her three children inside.

She reported the car, and her children, missing immediately, but it took police less than an hour to find them after receiving a civilian tip.

The witness described two men running down the road away from a vehicle.

Police located the children inside, safe and unharmed. The two suspects are still on the run.

Officials have not provided a description for either suspect.

