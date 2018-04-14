Tennessee bill passes to take coal regulation away from feds

A bill that would take coal mining regulation away from the federal government and put it back in the hands of the state of Tennessee is now headed to the governor.More >>
The Latest on teacher walkouts and a rally in Kentucky (all times local):More >>
Six people were injured in three separate shootings across the city overnight Saturday. One left a man fighting for his life.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring several waves of heavy downpours to Middle Tennessee throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Holly Bobo was last seen seven years ago today, April 13, 2011.More >>
One day after the Nashville Predators 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, some local Denver media are taking shots at the Nashville fans.More >>
President Trump announced to the nation on Friday that the United States, France, and Britain launched a combined strike against Syria.More >>
An MTSU student accused of stalking young women has been arrested.More >>
For days, crews have worked to be ready. Now they’re set for whatever comes on Saturday.More >>
