6 injured in 3 different shootings around Nashville overnight

There were three shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning across Nashville.

The first shooting happened around midnight on Cannon Street near Napier-Sudekum Apartments.

A friend of the victim said he was in the area trying to purchase marijuana when a man robbed the victim and fled. Later, the two confronted the thief, and that's when he started shooting.

Police say they found a male victim laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a heavy-set black male around 5-foot-10-inches tall. He was wearing white shorts and a red shirt with a white long sleeve on the left side.

Three people were injured in the second incident, which occurred near the Waffle House on Lebanon Road

The victims were in a black Mercedes van near the restaurant when people in another black car pulled up next to them and started shooting.

Police found the three victims on I-24E near Briley Parkway in South Nashville. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The third incident left a man fighting for his life in North Nashville.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hermosa Street.

Two were injured in the shooting by an unknown suspect. A man was transported to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso. A teen was also involved. He was taken to Vanderbilt with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say witnesses could not provide a description of the shooter.

