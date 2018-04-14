6 injured in 3 different shootings around Nashville overnight - WSMV News 4

6 injured in 3 different shootings around Nashville overnight

NASHVILLE, TN

There were three shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning across Nashville. 

The first shooting happened around midnight on Cannon Street near Napier-Sudekum Apartments. 

A friend of the victim said he was in the area trying to purchase marijuana when a man robbed the victim and fled. Later, the two confronted the thief, and that's when he started shooting. 

Police say they found a male victim laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are looking for a heavy-set black male around 5-foot-10-inches tall. He was wearing white shorts and a red shirt with a white long sleeve on the left side. 

Three people were injured in the second incident, which occurred near the Waffle House on Lebanon Road 

The victims were in a black Mercedes van near the restaurant when people in another black car pulled up next to them and started shooting. 

Police found the three victims on I-24E near Briley Parkway in South Nashville. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. 

The third incident left a man fighting for his life in North Nashville. 

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hermosa Street. 

Two were injured in the shooting by an unknown suspect. A man was transported to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso. A teen was also involved. He was taken to Vanderbilt with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

Police say witnesses could not provide a description of the shooter. 

