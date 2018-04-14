At least 1 dead in wreck with semi on I-24W in Whites Creek

At least one person is dead after a wreck on the westbound side of I-24 in Whites Creek in the early morning hours on Saturday

The wreck between a semi and a car happened near Old Hickory Boulevard. Lanes were closed for hours as police investigated the crash.

The interstate opened around 10 a.m.

Police have not released the name of the deceased or the cause of the crash at this time.

