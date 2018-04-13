Denver media takes shots at Predators fans

One day after the Nashville Predators 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, some local Denver media are taking shots at the Nashville fans.

It’s no secret the chants in Bridgestone Arena can be deafening and degrading.

On Thursday, Predators fans let Avs goalie Jonathan Bernier have it full blast after allowing four goals.

The chants rubbed some people from Denver the wrong way.

Denver radio/TV host Vic Lombardi had several tweets during the game.

the annoying chants. show some civility. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) April 13, 2018

He wasn’t the only one.

Denver Post columnist – and former Nashvillian – Mark Kiszla was all cheers early in the game while Colorado held the lead.

His tone quickly changed when the Predators took control.

After the game, he wrote about the chants saying “It was kinda cute, in an innocent, adolescent kind of way.”

Kiszla ended his column by saying “Try to stay classy, Smashville.”

Bernier has called Bridgestone Arena the toughest place to play in the NHL.

Predators CEO Sean Henry was asked about the Denver response to playing in Bridgestone Arena.

“Everyone is welcome in Smashville,” said Henry. “We love what our fans have created and the amazingly unique environment.”

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.