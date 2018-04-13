Pearl-Cohn, Charlottesville students create tribute to shooting victims

Members of the Pearl-Cohn Fab 5 and Charlottesville Public Schools choirs prepare a song to honor the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. (WSMV)

A local school held a musical tribute that won’t soon be forgotten.

Some Nashville high school students are trying to turn one of this year’s biggest tragedy into a movement through song.

The Pearl-Cohn Fab 5 along with a choir from the Charlottesville, VA, Public Schools have put together a tribute song to those recovering from the Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, FL.

The message is simple – you’re not alone – and each voice matters.

“It basically shows we care about what’s going on down there, and we just put it in a song and music,” said Pearl-Cohn student Elijah Simmons. “Basically we just let them know that there are people out there that feel the same way.”

Even Metro’s Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph showed up to be a part of the project.

He said the song isn’t just for the kids in Florida but will have a lasting impact on anyone that takes part.

“Our communities are hurting right now, and sometimes kids can feel hopeless and bringing kids together to tell them they have a voice and people want to hear their voice empowers them to be much stronger,” said Joseph.

This is actually the second time the Fab 5 have done this. They made a tribute to the Charlottesville victims last August.

The song will take some time to put the finishing touches on. It will be posted on WSMV.com when it’s finished.

