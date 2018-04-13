Hundreds participate in Special Olympics at MTSU

A showcase of talent was on display on Friday for some kids that normally don’t get a chance.

The District Special Olympics was held at Middle Tennessee State University.

Students from all over the Rutherford County area came out to compete and cheer on friends.

It was an exciting day from start to finish. Some of the schools even gave the kids a special sendoff in the halls of their schools.

“It’s definitely very special,” said Alison Bynum, a parent of a competitor. “She has limitations because of her physical body so to find a way for her to participate and engage in an athletic event with her friends and her peers is so meaningful to her.”

Several of the kids got to carry the torch. The students would run around with it on the track before the games began.

